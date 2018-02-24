The boys from Fury Brewing in Irwin joined us for our weekly beer segment. When Broadway asked about this Facbook post, he got a very unexpected answer.

“We bought this machine purposely for actually making 4-packs. So we could put 4-packs out into the market.”

Wait a sec…this machine is used to can ALL of their beer?!

“Everything is hand filled, so have 2 beer guns, 2 guys, purging CO2, filling the cans. Then we have 1 guy canning the can and 1 guy throwing a label on the can. You should see us work though, it’s a sight to see.”

Fury Brewing is located in Irwin, PA. Check their site for location and hours. Cheers!