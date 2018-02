Y108 welcomes Luke Bryan to Heinz Field on June 30th for the “What Makes You Country Tour – XL Stadium Sized,” along with special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2nd at 10am.

Listen to Y108 for your chance to win tickets!

Listen at these times:

Saturday, February 24th

9:45-10A

10:30-10:45A

1-1:15P

3:30-3:45P

6:30-6:45P

Sunday, February 25th

11:30-11:45A

12:45-1P

1:30-1:45P

3:30-3:45P

7:15-7:30P

Monday, February 26th – March 2nd

7:25am

1:15pm

6:45pm