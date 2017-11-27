  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasKimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town and Reba McEntire perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasCeCe Winans performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasKelsea Ballerini performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasBrett Eldredge performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasCharles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasLuke Bryan performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasCharles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasCeCe Winans performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasReba McEntire and Dustin Lynch perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasKelsea Ballerini performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasChristian Clementi and Brody Clementi of CB30 perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasBrett Eldredge performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasJimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town perform with Reba McEntire performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasTrisha Yearwood performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasDustin Lynch performs on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY
  • 2017 CMA Country Christmas2017 CMA Country ChristmasDan Smeyers and Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay aka Dan + Shay perform on 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
Categories: Music

